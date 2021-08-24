Askari to answer to charges of killing MK cadres

Former uMkhonto weSizwe combatant accused of killing freedom fighters is expected to indicate later this week whether he will admit to some of the atrocities he allegedly committed, including the murders of student activists under the pretence that he would help them flee to exile.

Tlhomedi Mfalapitsa stands accused of bombing and killing Cosas members Eunice Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge and Fanyana Nhlapo while secretly working for the Vlakplaas security police branch as an askari.

Activist Zandisile Musi survived the incident which took place at a pump house in Krugersdorp in February 1982. Musi succumbed to Covid-19 complications recently.

The case is one of more than 50 others which are being jointly investigated and prepared for prosecution by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

These are apartheid-era crimes which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommended they should be prosecuted.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Monday said the state was ready to go ahead with Mfalapitsa's case but that there was still need to agree with the defence on what he was willing to admit to.

“There are certain things that need to be sorted out, like the photograph that is mentioned in the pretrial minutes by the state which has not yet been provided to the defence.

“It is just among other things that are outstanding, hence the court gave an opportunity to meet again, iron out those issues and then come back with concrete pretrial minutes,” Mjonondwane said.