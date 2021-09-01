Manhunt under way for 'brazen killers' of two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers

The police have launched a manhunt for the killers of two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers who were shot multiple times and robbed of their firearms while on duty.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said two cases of murder are being investigated.

“It is alleged that on [Monday evening] two traffic police officers were stationary in a state vehicle along Nkodibe on-ramp towards the N2 when they were attacked by unknown suspects.

“They sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies and were declared dead at the scene. They were also robbed of their service pistols. The victims are aged 36 and 48. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.