Man bust with crystal meth worth R7.2m at Lebombo border post
A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of crystal meth worth more than R7m at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga, the Hawks said.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man was stopped by officials and members of the police K9 Unit at the border post on Tuesday evening and his truck was subjected to a routine search.
He was travelling from Mozambique to SA.
“During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.
“Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized,” Sekgotodi said.
The man is expected to appear in the Komatipoort magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
