South Africa

Man bust with crystal meth worth R7.2m at Lebombo border post

26 August 2021 - 08:35
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.
During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.
Image: Hawks

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of crystal meth worth more than R7m at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man was stopped by officials and members of the police K9 Unit at the border post on Tuesday evening and his truck was subjected to a routine search.

He was travelling from Mozambique to SA.

Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized.
Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized.
Image: Hawks

“During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.

“Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized,” Sekgotodi said.

The man is expected to appear in the Komatipoort magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Drugs worth more than R500,000 found at house in North West

In a rented back room of a Potchefstroom house, the Hawks found 'an assortment of drugs, including cocaine, dagga, alcohol, crystal meth and R8,000 ...
News
1 month ago

Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga breaks his silence after his four-year ban

Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga has broken his silence after his four-year ban and the long jumper has issued with an apology to his family and ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference