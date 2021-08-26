Man bust with crystal meth worth R7.2m at Lebombo border post

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of crystal meth worth more than R7m at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man was stopped by officials and members of the police K9 Unit at the border post on Tuesday evening and his truck was subjected to a routine search.

He was travelling from Mozambique to SA.