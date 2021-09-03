Two arrested in connection with Babita Deokaran murder released

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran have been released, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase told TimesLIVE the two men were released on Friday afternoon.

Their release comes on the back of an announcement by police minister Bheki Cele, who confirmed their arrests during a visit to Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. He said the police recovered “a lot of cash”, two vehicles and one firearm when making the arrest.

“But, interesting, it looks like they have been arrested with a lot of cash in their cars. The story was that it was an expensive exercise, where people were getting a lot of money each to pull the mission of killing Babita,” said Cele.

But Nkwalase said the firearm found in their possession was licensed and the money was all accounted for “due to their business activity”.

“The investigation into the murder continues and more arrests are imminent, subject to the ongoing exploration,” he said.