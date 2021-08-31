Municipal official and ex-mayor arrested
Suspects accused of receiving kickbacks from service providers
A senior official of the troubled Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo, who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday for allegedly receiving kickbacks, has accused the law enforcement agency of being used in political battles.
Jabu Mashamaite, deputy manager of corporate services and support, was arrested with former mayor Andrina Matsemela and 11 others, including business people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.