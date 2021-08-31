Municipal official and ex-mayor arrested

Suspects accused of receiving kickbacks from service providers

A senior official of the troubled Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo, who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday for allegedly receiving kickbacks, has accused the law enforcement agency of being used in political battles.



Jabu Mashamaite, deputy manager of corporate services and support, was arrested with former mayor Andrina Matsemela and 11 others, including business people...