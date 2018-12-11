SCA dismisses Omotoso's application for judge's recusal

Rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso's bid to have the judge in charge of his rape trial recuse himself has failed.

Omotoso's legal representatives had filed papers at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to have judge Mandela Makaula recuse himself, claiming he was biased.

The SCA reasoned that there was no prospect of success for their application.

The SCA dismissed the application, and the trial will therefore proceed on February 4 next year. The SCA also dismissed the application to have the charges filed against Omotoso dropped.

Makaula had dismissed the application calling for him to step down at the end of October, prompting the appeal.

In his complaint, Omotoso's advocate Peter Daubermann had accused Makaula of having been prejudiced against his client, while displaying favouritism towards state witness Cheryl Zondi.