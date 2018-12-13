Acquitted AB Xuma primary patroller appeals to community to accept him back

The school patroller who was accused of sexually abusing young girls at a Soweto school maintains he never touched or raped the pupils.

Johannes Molefe, 58, a former school patroller at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, spoke out for the first time yesterday following his acquittal on rape and sexual assault charges.

Molefe told Sowetan that he cried the whole week in prison when he was arrested and charged with rape and assault of the young girls.

"Every time the matter came to my head I would cry. I tried to console myself by praying at night but I would find myself crying again. When other inmates asked why I was crying, I would tell them that I couldn't help myself."

The father of five girls was speaking from the comfort of his sister's home yesterday - sitting on a pile of bricks with a bucket of water between his feet, washing his T-shirts - a few hours after his acquittal.

He denied that he ever touched the girls.

In acquitting Molefe, acting judge Peet Johnson of the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on the East Rand, described the case as a "comedy of errors".

Johnson said the manner in which the teachers, police and the Teddy Bear Clinic handled the children had contaminated the case. "I have no doubt that they (the children) influenced each other one way or another," he said.