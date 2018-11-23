Coligny farmworker murderers want their freedom

Two Coligny farm workers found guilty of killing a 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu have approached the court seeking to be released on bail pending their sentence.

On Friday, the legal representatives of Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard told the North West High Court in Mahikeng they wanted to exercise their rights not to be in custody until they were sentenced.

Schutte and Doorewaard were convicted in October 17 by judge Ronald Hendricks for killing Mosweu in April 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Thembeka Mbadu said: “The Judge will give the ruling whether their application was procedurally correct or dismissed them if found non-procedural.”