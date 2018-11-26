How cop nabbed taxi rapist

"The damage he caused to the victims cannot be explained. One of the victims told me she no longer uses taxis at all, and has chosen to use Uber taxis because she feels they are safer," recalled Mokoena, 38, following the rapist's sentencing.

"Another victim said she no longer boards a taxi that has three or four passengers because that is how she was abducted and raped."

Mokoena knew by apprehending the 29-year-old rapist, he would be giving the victims renewed hope in the rule of law.

The officer, with 12 years experience, worked at the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for five years.

Mokoena said dealing with cases involving sexual offences was overwhelming.

He was recently named the 2018 detective of the year for his stellar work in investigating difficult cases.

"One victim was raped in front of her mother. If you try to place yourself in the shoes of this victim or her mother, you realise how severe the impact of Gift's actions were," he said.