Coligny pair guilty of teen's death

Two farmworkers on trial for killing a Coligny teenager after accusing him of stealing a sunflower head have been found guilty by the North West high court in Mahikeng.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were taken to the police cells on Wednesday after the verdict in the trial that has been going on for over a year.

They were accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu on April 20 2017 by throwing him out of a moving bakkie. The two told the court in their evidence that the sole witness in the case was not telling the truth when he said he saw them throwing Mosweu out of a moving bakkie. They said he instead jumped off the bakkie while they were driving him to the nearest police station.