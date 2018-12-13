NPA to appeal school patroller's sexual assault and rape acquittal

The National Prosecuting Authority says it will appeal against the acquittal of a former scholar patroller at a Soweto school who was accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults of young children.

Johannes Molefe, 58, was arrested in October last year and had been facing three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault for allegedly sexually harassing more than 80 girls aged between five and 13 at the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando.

Molefe abandoned his bail bid last year, fearing for his safety.

Most of the young girls testified during the trial at the South Gauteng High Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, that Molefe had touched their private parts. However, he denied the allegation.

One of the victims told the court that she had developed a bladder infection after the incident, allegedly caused by the former school guard.

However, in finding Molefe not guilty on Wednesday, acting judge Peet Johnson described the trial as a "comedy of errors".