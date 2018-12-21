Mzansi's stars on the rise
Here at Time Out we pride ourselves with bringing you the freshest and most promising talent even before the industry wakes up to them.
The likes of Linda Mtoba and Thuso Mbedu were first profiled in Rising Star and went on to become household names.
As we look back on 2018, we acknowledge some of the names that came through these pages and made a real impact on the entertainment landscape.
Master KG of Skeleton Move featuring Zanda Zakuza fame. The song took the country by storm and soon flew him to Ghana for the Afrimma Awards where he competed with the best in the continent and won the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Electro, beating the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Babes Wodumo, Distruction Boyz and Patoranking.
Zanda herself tightened her grip of dance music by lending her voice to Master KG and Prince Kaybee's Club Controller. She capped the year with the release of her solo project Synthia.
After an incredible performance as Celie in The Color Purple, Didintle Khunou earned acclaim and praise. We knew it would not be the last we hear of her, and true to form, last month she announced that she would be starring in The Throne on Mzansi Magic as the courageous Mapula - a long lost relative to the Queen's helper.
She has already starred in the Sotho drama Mamello on SABC 2 and as a guest actor on Single Galz season two.
Khunou will only extend her influence and power in the future after such riveting performances.
Songbird Simmy is the hottest new name in house, thanks to two hot collaborations Sonini and Ubala both featuring Sun-EL Musician under her belt. After the release of her debut album Tugela Fairy last month, the 24-year-old was picked as Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for December.
Out of the blue came self-proclaimed gqom barbie, TDK Macassette with a touch of pink. She rose to fame after her verse was controversially removed from DJ Maphorisa's iWalk Ye Phara.