'Black widow' Malibyane Maoeng behind bars for Christmas

By Promise Marupeng - 18 October 2018 - 15:36
Malibyane Maoeng poses with car keys.
Image: Facebook

The bail application of the woman seen last with Highlands Park team doctor Sankubele Dire before his death has been postponed by the Benoni regional court to next year.

Malibyane Maoeng appeared in court wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, brushing the long Brazilian weave hiding her face and revealing her long red acrylic artificial nails when she took the stand.

State prosecutor Basil Marishane said the court had decided that the matter be postponed to January 14 2019. "We are waiting for the director of public prosecutions for a response in centralising all the cases to one docket," said Marishane.

He said the court has decided on centralising the cases to be discussed in one court because different cases against Maoeng were opened in separate areas.

An inquest case was opened in Sasolburg, Free State,and two other inquests at KwaThema and  Daveyton. Further cases include fraud, theft and  possession of a stolen vehicle in Benoni.

According to police, all these cases were linked to Maoeng after  primary investigations.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said they  were still investigating further criminal charges and awaiting postmortem results to add other charges should the results confirm the suspected poisoning of the three men who died after allegedly last being  seen with Maoeng.

Malawian national Yotamu Chigoli, 28,was found dead in his rented room in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, with froth in the mouth. 

Mokgobi Mphaphathe, 32, was found dead in his car outside Maoeng's place of rental in Daveyton. He was found in the driver's seat with froth coming out of his mouth.

Dire, 61, was found dead in his room at a lodge in Sasolburg, with froth also coming out of his mouth.  

According to the police, all these men were alleged by families of the deceased and  Maoeng's  roommates to have been her boyfriends.

