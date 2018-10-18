'Black widow' Malibyane Maoeng behind bars for Christmas

The bail application of the woman seen last with Highlands Park team doctor Sankubele Dire before his death has been postponed by the Benoni regional court to next year.

Malibyane Maoeng appeared in court wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, brushing the long Brazilian weave hiding her face and revealing her long red acrylic artificial nails when she took the stand.

State prosecutor Basil Marishane said the court had decided that the matter be postponed to January 14 2019. "We are waiting for the director of public prosecutions for a response in centralising all the cases to one docket," said Marishane.

He said the court has decided on centralising the cases to be discussed in one court because different cases against Maoeng were opened in separate areas.

An inquest case was opened in Sasolburg, Free State,and two other inquests at KwaThema and Daveyton. Further cases include fraud, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle in Benoni.

According to police, all these cases were linked to Maoeng after primary investigations.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said they were still investigating further criminal charges and awaiting postmortem results to add other charges should the results confirm the suspected poisoning of the three men who died after allegedly last being seen with Maoeng.