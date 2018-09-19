Most dangerous places in Gauteng

You’re most likely to get killed in Gauteng if you live in Jeppestown and its surrounding areas than anywhere else in the province.

The annual provincial crime statistics have revealed that 125 murders were reported at the Jeppe police station in the 2017/2018 financial year, compared to 88 in the corresponding period the previous year. Ivory Park in Midrand follows in second place.

Gauteng police also recorded the highest number of car hijackings, with 262 cases, in the Jeppestown area.

Jeppestown police station covers areas such as Maboneng Precinct, Bezuidenhout Valley, Doornfontein, Bertrams and Kensington. The station also services George Goch and Wolhuster hostels which are notorious hotspots.

Kagiso in the West Rand, recorded the highest number of rapes - 229 - making it the most dangerous area for women. This is an increase from 195 cases the previous year.

Jeppe Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Zola Dambula said the high rate of murders could be attributed to the ongoing taxi-related feuds.

“We have been able to establish that the murders in this area are between people who know each other and those who live in the hostels. But we also find that people were murdered for other reasons as well,” Dambula said. He said Bezuidenhout Valley was a hijacking hotspot, and the CPF had taken measures to decrease the number of incidents.

“Sometimes people are not careful enough and this leads to them being hijacked. They are not aware of their environment and become easy targets, especially at night or early hours of the morning,” he said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange told Gauteng safety portfolio committee that over 200 murders were committed during mob justice incidents, over 100 murders were due to taxi-related matters, 23 illegal mining, and 12 farm murders.

Provincial crime registrar Brigadier Mpho Chakalane said police found that women who walked alone late at night and in the early morning were soft targets for criminals.

Honeydew police station, which caters for Northriding, Strydom Park, and Randpark Ridge recorded the highest number of house robberies committed in Gauteng with 360 cases reported. This was 6.8% increase from the 337 in the previous financial year.

“Most of the house robberies were committed between 00:00 to 6am...,” she said.

Like hijackings, she attributed house robberies to organised criminal syndicates.