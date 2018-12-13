Father dreading festive season without his murdered daughter

The father of a 13-year-old girl who was one of seven people murdered in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg south, in October, is apprehensive about spending Christmas without his daughter.

Tebogo Lekotje told Sowetan outside the Protea magistrate's court yesterday that he could not bear thinking about the festive season without his daughter Karabo.

Yesterday, Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe appeared in connection with the murder of the 13-year-old girl, her mother Nomfundo Khoza and five others who were massacred in their home.

"As it is, it was painful seeing other children waking up today and going to fetch their school reports because it made me think of Karabo," Lekotje said.

He said he had made plans to travel to Ficksburg, Free State, to spend the festive season with his loved ones.

"I have cancelled those plans and will be at home. I do not think I am in a condition to be around a lot of people," he said.

Mabaso and Khupe's matter was postponed to January 24-25 after Khupe's lawyer told the court he had to attend to a family emergency.