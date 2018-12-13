Father dreading festive season without his murdered daughter
The father of a 13-year-old girl who was one of seven people murdered in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg south, in October, is apprehensive about spending Christmas without his daughter.
Tebogo Lekotje told Sowetan outside the Protea magistrate's court yesterday that he could not bear thinking about the festive season without his daughter Karabo.
Yesterday, Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe appeared in connection with the murder of the 13-year-old girl, her mother Nomfundo Khoza and five others who were massacred in their home.
"As it is, it was painful seeing other children waking up today and going to fetch their school reports because it made me think of Karabo," Lekotje said.
He said he had made plans to travel to Ficksburg, Free State, to spend the festive season with his loved ones.
"I have cancelled those plans and will be at home. I do not think I am in a condition to be around a lot of people," he said.
Mabaso and Khupe's matter was postponed to January 24-25 after Khupe's lawyer told the court he had to attend to a family emergency.
The pair faces seven counts of murder after they allegedly killed three women and four children of the Khoza family.
They also face charges of theft after bank cards of the deceased were found in their possession.
Mabaso faces three counts of rape after he allegedly raped the three women under the instruction of Khupe.
Khupe's lawyer, Gerhard Langman, asked the matter to be postponed as
he had a family emergency that he needed to attend to.
"Your worship, my father fell ill last night and I've been with him since. I need to go to the hospital to attend to this matter," Langman told the court.
Lekotje said he was happy that the pair would be behind bars for another month before their bail hearing resumed.
"I am content with this. At least they won't be out on bail and this postponement will give me an opportunity to properly mourn and come to terms with what they have done," he said.