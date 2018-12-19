Dozens of sexual abuse victims turning to Cheryl Zondi Foundation

More than 30 people, including young men and women, have come forward to report sexual abuse by religious leaders since the launch of the Cheryl Zondi Foundation.

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, deputy chair of the foundation, told SowetanLIVE that the foundation had already started helping young women and men who reported cases of alleged abuse in sacred spaces.

Cheryl Zondi, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, officially launched the foundation on December 4.

She said it would help people who had been sexually abused in sacred spaces including churches and places of ancestral worship.

Zondi said at the launch that she had started the foundation because "there is a lack of awareness ... People out there are warned to be careful when they are out at night, but they are not necessarily warned when they are going to a church, a traditional space, ancestral space or any other kind of religious setting".

Mkwanazi-Xaluva said several young men and women had come forward saying they were abused in sacred spaces. They included young men from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, who alleged that a pastor at a church was abusing them.

"The boys have also alleged that the same pastor is intimidating them, so we are taking them to places where they can get help," said Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.