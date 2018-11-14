Girl (8) tells court how school guard violated her

She said that Molefe accompanied her and her friends while walking out of the school premises to wait for their transport at the gate when he violated her.

“I said to my mother there is something I want to tell you but at school they said we must not tell anyone. "She (her mother) said ‘tell me’. I said to her promise me you will not tell anyone, she said she would not.

"I said to her we were walking with Mkhulu [Molefe] at school;, he said he wanted to buy us sweets. He then lifted my dress [while walking], pulled down my leggings, pulled down my panty and inserted his finger,” she told the court.

The girl said she did not remember the date of the incident when her mother asked for more details.

“My mom asked me why I did not tell her earlier and I told her that it’s because at school they said we must tell anyone. My mother said if anything like that happened again I should tell her immediately.”

The girl said she told her mother that Molefe taught her and her friends a dance and that he wanted them to come to his house so that he can spoil them and make them dinner.

Trial continues.