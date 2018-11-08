South Africa

Man who burnt girlfriend abandons bail

08 November 2018 - 11:46
Viwe Dalingozi died in hospital after being doused with petrol and set alight, allegedly by her boyfriend.
Image: Supplied

Mpho Thobane, the man who doused his girlfriend with petrol and set her alight in her Johannesburg flat late in October, has abandoned his bail application.

Thobane, 27, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of murder and arson.

Magistrate Lucas van der Schyff postponed the matter to December 5 for further investigation.

During his previous court appearance, Thobane appeared to have been caught unaware when the magistrate asked if he wanted the proceedings filmed.

He incoherently mumbled: “No, because I would like the deceased to have privacy.”

Viwe Dalingozi died two days later in hospital from severe burn wounds.

She had been burnt after Thobane accused her of being in contact with her former boyfriend. Dalingozi will be buried on Saturday in Engcobo in Eastern Cape.

