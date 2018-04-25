“I put petrol on her and then I walked away.”

These were the chilling words Sandile Mantsoe gave to a police officer as he stood at the scene of where he disposed of the body of his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday.

Colonel Andre de Klerk testified how Mantsoe had taken them on the journey he travelled on the evening he disposed of Mokoena’s body.

According to De Klerk‚ Mantsoe had first taken them to his luxury Sandton apartment where he claimed to have found Mokoena dead after she allegedly committed suicide.

“I put her in the back of my car‚” Mantsoe was quoted as saying‚ adding that he had used a dustbin to carry the body from his apartment to his car‚ which was parked in the basement.

Mantsoe then took the officers to a BP garage on Grayston Drive in Sandton.

“He said: ‘This is the garage where I bought the petrol to burn Karabo’s body’‚” De Klerk quoted Mantsoe‚ reading through notes he had taken on that day.