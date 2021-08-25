How poverty and violence are linked with anxiety in young South Africans

Over the past 10 years there has been increasing awareness of the importance of promoting good mental health in SA. Most mental health awareness campaigns have focused on depression, suicidal thoughts and suicide and alcohol abuse.

Important and often overlooked forms of poor mental health are anxiety disorders.

The most recent estimates of anxiety disorders in SA are from a 2009 nationally representative study. Anxiety disorders were the most common form of poor mental health reported by South Africans in the research. More than 8% reported an anxiety disorder in the past year.

Anxiety disorders include agoraphobia, which is the fear of places or situations that may cause embarrassment, and panic attacks. A broader form of anxiety is generalised anxiety disorder. It manifests itself as ongoing generalised worry.

This worry can be about many things — from money to how to provide for children and hopes for the future. Such generalised anxiety is associated with increased substance misuse, greater risk of acquiring HIV and other mental health disorders. It may also reduce people’s economic wellbeing by limiting their ability to look for work or go to work.

Studies globally have broadly identified two main structural drivers of anxiety: poverty and violence.

In SA, half of adults are living below the poverty line, defined as earning an income of less than R1,183 per month. Similarly, experiences of violence in childhood and later life are common. A study among 15- to 17-year-olds found 10% of boys and 15% of girls had experienced sexual violence. Violence and injuries are the second leading cause of lost disability-adjusted life years in SA.