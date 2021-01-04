Five top motoring innovations of 2020

The coronavirus caused the delay of many car launches in 2020 and led to vehicle sales plummeting worldwide.

Nevertheless, clever motoring innovations made the transition from the realms of science fiction to reality:

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The new S-Class luxury sedan boasts innovations to make it the most advanced Mercedes-Benz yet. These include features such as facial recognition and the world’s first frontal airbags for rear passengers.

Also new is a head-up display with augmented reality which, for example when navigating, shows animated turn arrows seemingly projected onto the road lane. An optional digital light system projects warning symbols onto the road surface to warn the driver of roadworks or traffic signs.

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) also debuts. Using cameras in the overhead control panel and learning algorithms, MBUX Interior Assist recognises the intentions of S-Class occupants. For example, if the driver looks over his/her shoulder towards the rear window, the car automatically opens the sunblind.