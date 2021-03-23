Health

Tuning into music therapy can soothe Covid-19 anxiety

‘As humans, we function as musical beings; we have music in us’

By Gillian McAinsh - 23 March 2021 - 09:48
Music therapy offers an alternative way to process how people are feeling
Image: www.pexels.com

Anxiety, depression and stress have soared since Covid-19 entered our lives, but music therapy may help soothe your blues away.

A research team of Nelson Mandela University psychologists recently undertook a study to look at the psychological impacts of the lockdown on mental health. They found that the Covid-19 pandemic had escalated mental health issues and the overall wellbeing of people across the board.

South Africans have a sky-high rate of stress: one in every three South Africans is on medication for anxiety or depression and an average of 1,400 people call the SA Depression and Anxiety Suicide Helpline every day.

