Business

Greener offerings set to join the market

8 electrified models to look out for in 2024

31 January 2024 - 10:01
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Audi Q8 E-Tron offers tweaked styling and powertrain revisions.
Image: Supplied

In 2023, sales of new energy vehicle (NEV) offerings in SA rose 65% compared to the previous year.   

The NEV category comprises full battery electric vehicles (BEV), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). 

It is a genre that is seeing an upward trajectory, even in a market such as ours, with well-known challenges around energy production.  

This year a number of manufacturers intend to launch NEV options in the market. Here is a selection to look out for.   

Audi Q8 E-Tron

Initially, the E-Tron was launched as a standalone model – being the first production series full BEV from Audi. The model will be relaunched in SA sporting the Q8 moniker, alongside the conventional internal combustion engine derivatives of the flagship. In addition to stylistic tweaks, the powertrains have been revised, including the prospect of a hot SQ8 E-Tron. Standard and Sportback body styles will be sold.

BMW adapts 5-Series to the modern era with i5.
Image: Supplied

BMW i5 

Later this month, BMW will launch the new G60 generation of the vaunted 5-Series. Part of the line-up comprises the BEV i5 model. Headlining the range is the i5 M60 xDrive, with a 442kW/795Nm powertrain, claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds. It has a quoted range of 516km.

BYD aims to expand its local line-up.
Image: Supplied

BYD Dolphin 

Last year, Chinese firm, Build Your Dreams, launched on local soil, spearheading its foray with the compact ATTO 3. The Dolphin 3 BEV hatchback is anticipated to expand the range this year.  

The new electric Fiat 500 is coming to South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Fiat 500

In December 2023, Stellantis South Africa confirmed that the new Fiat 500 BEV is in the pipeline for local launch. Compared to the current, outgoing model, it is an all-new product rather than a subtle evolution. The revised chassis, updated interior and zero-emissions powertrain, coupled with that traditional “Cinquecento” look, promises to culminate in a charming retro-future experience. 

Ford will build its Ranger PHEV in Tshwane.
Image: Supplied

Ford Ranger PHEV

You know the electric wave is gaining momentum when a best-seller like the Ranger bakkie gets on the bandwagon. Last year, Ford announced that the plug-in hybrid model of its award-winning double-cab is imminent. A 2.3-litre EcoBoost motor works in tandem with an electric motor, offering a claimed zero-emissions range of 45km. Technically, this should not be on our list because while Ford announced that the PHEV double-cab will be produced for export at its Silverton plant, it is yet to confirm for sure whether it will be sold locally.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance is a true monster.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance

Although Mercedes-AMG is on a downsizing push in certain segments, the GT 63 SE Performance is proof that the affection for outright power is not completely dead in Affalterbach. It is an absolute monster, relying on the famed 4.0-litre, V8 twin-turbocharged petrol, with electric support. The total output of the system is a whopping 620kW/1,420Nm. Oh, and consider the claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds.  

Toyota is hybridising the legendary Hilux.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Hilux PHEV

Japanese carmaker Toyota celebrated 44 years of market leadership in Mzansi this month. The company has a track record for durable products, cemented by nameplates such as the Hilux and is typically conservative when it comes to how it evolves this core model. So, it is rather interesting that a MHEV derivative of the famed double-cab is on the cards for 2024, expected to go on sale in the first quarter. 

Expect the Volvo EX30 to start at R775,900.
Image: Supplied

Volvo EX30

In the Volvo context, the EX30 is billed as a game-changer, setting a blueprint for future BEV compacts to come from the brand. In the environment of the South African market, the offering represents one of the most affordable entrants in the premium BEV space. It blends attractive styling with a minimalist, but sophisticated interior, expected to start at R775,900 when it launches in the first quarter.  

