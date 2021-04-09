Mbali Sebokedi changes narrative on beauty and brains

Reading, creating looks helped student stay calm during hard lockdown

Mbali Sebokedi is capturing the local literature scene through her beauty.



The 25-year-old matches books she's reviewing to her make-up in her Books as Lewks series. From intricate make-up for books such as Beasts Made of Night by Tochi Onyebuchi to bold eyeshadow looks for Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta, she nails it every time. ..