Mbali Sebokedi changes narrative on beauty and brains
Reading, creating looks helped student stay calm during hard lockdown
Mbali Sebokedi is capturing the local literature scene through her beauty.
The 25-year-old matches books she's reviewing to her make-up in her Books as Lewks series. From intricate make-up for books such as Beasts Made of Night by Tochi Onyebuchi to bold eyeshadow looks for Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta, she nails it every time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.