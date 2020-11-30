How AI can help employees cope with stress, anxiety in the workplace

We are all familiar with the challenges of 2020, but we may still be underestimating how deep and wide they go.

Seven in 10 employees say this has been the most stressful year of their working lives, according to a report from Workplace Intelligence and Oracle.

For companies, that means the mental-health issues of employees have rocketed from a secondary concern in years past, to a primary one. But making help available, quickly and at scale, is no easy task.

That is where artificial intelligence can come in. Not only do employees say they are open to the help and guidance of robots – in the form of chatbots, wellness and meditation apps, fitness monitoring, and more – but 82% say that AI is better than humans at providing support, according to the Workplace Intelligence study.

And 68% say that they would prefer interacting with a robot on issues like stress and anxiety, as opposed to a human manager.