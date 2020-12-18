Some makotis dread this time of year
Don't try to be the perfect wife at your in-laws
While the festive season usually signals a time for relaxation, there are makotis who dread this time of year.
This is the time when wives visit their in-laws and depending on the type of family you married into; this could be a time you associate with love, laughter and quality time with family or early mornings, hard work and anxiety...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.