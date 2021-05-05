How the pandemic is hurting university students’ mental health

A network of global researchers from multiple disciplines and universities (including five institutions in SA) is now replicating this study. Their aim is to better understand the situation elsewhere in Africa as well as in Europe, South America, the Caribbean and North America. Ultimately, these studies will help us to make sense of how the pandemic is reshaping higher education.

The initial study confirmed the need to prioritise university students’ welfare. We found that undergraduates, full-time students, and female students were especially vulnerable at home while learning online due to the pandemic. Given SA’s gender-based violence crisis, stay-at-home learning has exposed many young women students to challenging and dangerous situations.

The global pandemic has created more uncertainty about the future, including higher education and the world of work. This uncertainty emerged in our research as fundamentally affecting mental health. SA universities have to support students’ transition through this uncertainty. That includes the difficulties stemming from lack of social cohesion — including peer-to-peer relationships on campus — that are afflicting students.

Seven key themes

For our study, a total of 1,932 university students completed an online questionnaire over six weeks. A mix of undergraduate and postgraduate, and international students also were involved.

The questionnaires yielded demographic data. They also examined students’ perceptions of readiness and motivation for online teaching, learning and assessment; student engagement; and their attitudes towards Covid-19 and its impact on higher education. Open-ended items also were included. These asked the students to reflect on the disruption caused by the pandemic.