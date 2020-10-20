Soothing the pain of pregnancy and baby loss

On the 1st of October American celebrity Chrissy Teigen shared a series of black and white images on her Instagram page. The images documented her and her husband, John Legend’s, pain at losing their child, whom they had decided to name Jack.

The world mourned with them.

The pictures are haunting and emotionally moving. Coincidentally, the 1st of October marked the beginning of Pregnancy and baby loss Awareness Month.

For most women who go through the pain of losing a baby, the loss is often shared by themselves and their partner if they are around. One of these women is Jodi Sky Rogers, a former environmental researcher turned author and life coach.

Rogers (38) has written a book, which is on its third print, on healing after losing a pregnancy. The book is titled Mending Softly. She says she chose that title because while writing the book she had been reading articles about the process of mending broken pottery. The process the restorers have is a slow, calculated process that examines each piece of the pottery.