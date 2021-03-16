Trea Garden offers welcome sanctuary for city folk
Tranquil eatery fits Jojo to a tea
The need for peace and tranquillity combined with the love of tea is what led 24-year-old Amanda Jojo to open her Midrand eatery, The Trea Garden.
When Jojo was suffering from depression and anxiety and was looking for a sanctuary, she would also mix her own teas and come up with ways to enjoy them. ..
