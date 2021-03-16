Trea Garden offers welcome sanctuary for city folk

Tranquil eatery fits Jojo to a tea

The need for peace and tranquillity combined with the love of tea is what led 24-year-old Amanda Jojo to open her Midrand eatery, The Trea Garden.



When Jojo was suffering from depression and anxiety and was looking for a sanctuary, she would also mix her own teas and come up with ways to enjoy them. ..