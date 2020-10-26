Mentally ill people are often stigmatised and misunderstood within black communities. A mental health activist debunks the myths about mental illness

Mental illness is not a curse and can be treated

Mental health is an important aspect of our overall wellbeing, along with our physical and spiritual health.



However, it is misunderstood and has led to the stigmatisation of mental illness within black communities, which has had a detrimental effect on those faced with mental health issues and their families...