BMW pleases fans with a hot trifecta

Image: Supplied
Should we get the bad news out of the way? If you were never a fan of those elongated kidney grilles on the current BMW M4, deal with it because they are here to stay.
But the good news is that the updated M4 pair, in coupé (G82) and convertible (G83) guises, have become even more potent in the power department, with subtly enhanced stylistic cues and enhanced interiors. Both are set to arrive locally in the third quarter of 2024, right on time for spring.
The dynamic prowess of the G82 and G83 M4 was never under fire.
In our market both models will be served by default in Competition xDrive specification, with the all-wheel drive system being rear-biased, supported by an Active M differential. Deactivating the dynamic stability control allows for full rear-wheel drive capability.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Inside, a new steering wheel design features a flat lower section and red centre marking at the 12 o’clock position. The M-specific cockpit arrangement includes a control panel on the centre console, on which the shift lever or gear selector switch, the red start button, the BMW iDrive controller, setup and M mode buttons are placed. Sport seats are standard, of course, but you can go further with the optional carbon buckets, purportedly a weight reduction of almost 10kg.
On the infotainment front, the models feature the latest BMW operating system (8.5); comprising a 12.3-inch display behind the steering wheel and a control monitor with a 14.9-inch curved screen. One of the benefits to this, according to the brand, is fewer buttons and a more intuitive, easy-to-use experience overall.
Image: Supplied
As before, buyers have a full catalogue of optional kit to play with, including carbon fibre packages, carbon ceramic brakes, forged wheels and interior trim packages.
Unconfirmed for Mzansi at this point is the BMW Z4 Pure Impulse edition. Based on the M40i derivative, the roadster sports Frozen Deep Green or Sanremo Green colour options in addition to the standard palette. Inside, it gains model-specific Vernasca leather trim in a cognac hue, with black piping.
But the biggest trump card of the Impulse edition, is the fitment of a six-speed manual gearbox, allowing drivers to extract the most from the 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder heart. The unit delivers 250kW and peak torque of 500Nm.
Image: Supplied
A new feature on the chassis side relates to the wheel sizes, with mixed diameters fitted for the first time. The new M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design with a black high-gloss finish measure 19 inches in diameter at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear.
