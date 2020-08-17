5 ways to live in gratitude

Shift your attention to bigger things

The greatest blessing of gratitude is being able to retain your inner peace. However, when challenges bring emotions of fear and anxiety, try to shift your attention to bigger and more significant accomplishments that you have achieved, making that obstacle smaller and less important in comparison. Adopting this viewpoint allows for you to have a clearer perspective on what truly matters most and not get sidetracked by the pettiness of life.

Be a gracious receiver

Many people would rather be givers than receivers. However, to give or to receive, you need to open your hands. This signifies our willingness to open our lives to the opportunities that life wants to give us. To practise becoming a receiver, begin with receiving those once uncomfortable compliments and accolades with a pure heart and intention. Gratefulness abounds where there is abundance so don’t stop being a blessing to others, and soon your cup will overflow as you receive more.

Cherish burdens as blessings

Our constant whining about situations and people can hinder us from creating a life centred on gratitude. Say of it in this wa— – whatever we decide is a burden we have disqualified all the possible joy and happiness it may hold for us. And whatever is a blessing, our expectation of it is abundance and grace. With both of these tasks you can either choose to bless or curse yourself. With every moment and in every decision, the power to bless or burden yourself lies with you.