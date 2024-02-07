Volvo upgrades extra heavy trucks range

Volvo Trucks’ range of extra heavy trucks – the Volvo FH, FM and FMX models – are being upgraded with new technologies.
This includes latest camera monitoring systems, promising better efficiency, safety and productivity for businesses. The Volvo FH Electric – recently chosen as International Truck of the Year 2024 and available in SA since June 2023 – is also set to become more energy efficient. In addition, the FH, FM and FMX range will get a mild refresh with a bold Volvo Iron Mark – the biggest ever on a Volvo Truck in modern times.
The upgraded Volvo models will go into production in Europe during the first half of 2024 and reach dealerships in mid-2024. In SA, customers can expect to see the new-look models by the fourth quarter of this year.
“Regardless of which powertrain a customer chooses – electric, gas or diesel – all variants of Volvo's extra heavy trucks will benefit from a high level of efficiency, safety and driving experience,” said Waldemar Christensen, MD of Volvo Trucks SA.
An advanced new camera monitor system contributes to both better aerodynamics and improved safety. This new solution, which will be available locally as an option, will replace traditional exterior mirrors and in the process give the driver a wider visual field and thus improve safety for both the driver and surrounding road users.
Further highlights on the updated range comprise a cloud-based map system linked to the cruise control, purporting more efficient driving, updated brakes, an enhanced infotainment system, superior sound system, a new navigation system, an integrated microwave oven and USB-C power outlets.
The Volvo Trucks’ My Business Apps offering has been introduced to more markets. This is a subscription-based service that enables customers to download business-related apps from different providers, and use them in the trucks’ side display, bringing real benefits to the uptime and everyday use of the truck.
A new tyre monitoring service gives fleet operators a complete view of the truck and trailer through Volvo Connect, reducing the risk of costs and disturbances. At the same time, Volvo Trucks’ FH truck range gets a new family member with the Volvo FH Aero. With aerodynamic design and innovative features, the FH Aero offers energy efficiency at a new level, available in four variants including biofuel and the award-winning electric version. This model range will not be available in SA at this stage.
Swedish firm touts improved efficiency
Volvo upgrades extra heavy trucks range
Image: Supplied
