Act responsibly: always drive sober

Fifteen years ago, Caro Smit tragically lost her son in an avoidable car crash. Since then, as the director of the South Africans Against Drunk Driving initiative, she has made it her life’s work to educate and inform South Africans about the dangers of driving under the influence.

There is absolutely no good reason to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are under the influence of any substance or alcohol. You owe it to yourself, your loved ones and fellow road users to never risk your life, or another person’s, by not thinking ahead and acting responsibly.

“Before you take any substance, whether alcohol or any form of drug, including medicine, make sure you have a plan to keep yourself and others safe,” says Smit.

“We run various road safety and awareness drives, particularly in schools, to teach learners at a young age about the effect of drugs and alcohol on their safety, and to instil positive behavioural patterns from a young age. The emotional, physical and financial losses suffered at the hands of drunk drivers are hard to bear.

“As with pedestrians, cyclists are often unprotected on our roads, with children and young adults usually most at risk. During the coming festive peak season, Caro and her team of volunteers will run educational initiatives to help safeguard cyclists in communities adjacent to the N3 toll route. With the support of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), we distribute safety gear, including reflective vests and helmets, to vulnerable cyclists,” says Smit.

N3TC manages the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, providing road users with a safe and convenient travel experience.

Watch the video below: