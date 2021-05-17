Health

Directory for mental and overall wellness

By Nombuso Kumalo - 17 May 2021 - 07:05

Taking care of your mental health is important for your overall wellbeing. With this directory of hotlines and counselling centres, help is always just a call or click away.

SA Federation for Mental Health (011-781-1852)..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X