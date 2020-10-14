Covering the scars of unhappy times with tattoos

There’s a saying popular on social media that goes, ‘Thank goodness I don’t look like what I have been through’ which resonates with a lot of people. But what if you look like what you have been through? What if there is a reminder on your body of a dark time?

These are the people that the owners of Soweto Ink, a tattoo parlour, are looking to help. For Mental Health Awareness Month, Sibusiso Dlamini and Ndumiso Ramate have pledged to help, free of charge, those who would like to cover up their self-harming and other scars with tattoos.

Ramate says he became aware of this need among his clients and people in the community.

“I see them around me, some of them are my customers, they come through and they want to cover scars and when you look at the scars you can tell they’re from something, or going through something, but they can’t really talk about it. They’re even shy to say to us 'please cover these scars', you can see shyness on their face.

"So they don’t normally speak out, it’s one of the things that we have been picking up along the way. There’s a lot of people struggling, there is a lot of people that come to us, there’s a lot of people that we have helped. So we came together and said we need to put this campaign out this year.”

Ramate says the campaign will be back again next year to help those in need.