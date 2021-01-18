Grieving all we've lost: a look at the unconsidered effects of Covid

Working through the grief

Dealing with that grief can be a complicated process, especially because it is such a foreign concept to many of us. South African performer Lynelle Kenned says she discovered death companioning while trying to make sense of this new reality, “as a tool to guide you through this process”.

“Not having knowledge of how to do that is what scares us,” Kenned says. Imperi, who created the online pandemic-focused crash course that Kenned took, outlines death companions as having two roles: “to serve their communities as educators, and to serve individuals, families, and other small groups who are navigating a significant loss”. They are knowledgeable about the process of dying, death, grief, and bereavement—and serve communities with that knowledge.

For Kenned, it became an introspective experience. The course taught her “to engage with our own mortality and the mental health challenges that come with navigating the pandemic,” she says. “It was about getting real and not avoiding the grieving that needs to happen.”

The scope of our losses

“There hasn’t been a night since I realised that I might fall into this category where I haven’t worried or wondered if my life will change in some way forever,” says 36-year-old writer Haji Mohamed Dawjee.

The category she refers to is of people around the world living with the symptoms of what is now termed “post-Covid syndrome” or “long-haul Covid”. According to a July 2020 report from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Covid-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions.”

Dawjee started experiencing symptoms on 23 June. At the time of writing, more than 60 days had passed, and she was still experiencing them. “It’s haunting,” she says, explaining that the threat of new symptoms is “just constantly there”. “You never know when the loss is going to take over your body and render you useless. It feels like my bones are filled with cement, my skull is filled with mush. My eyesight gets blurry, and the best way I can explain it is that I feel like a zombie,” she says. She also experiences tinnitus and can’t get proper rest because she has lucid dreams and struggles to sleep.

“The projects I work on need a lot of creative detail. I can’t afford not to work, because I am a freelancer, so I have tried to meet every deadline, but it takes me really long to get things done because of the confusion, general tardiness, and fatigue and brain fog,” she says.

The notion of long-haul Covid is adding a new kind of shadowloss to the list brought on by the pandemic. “I think my greatest loss thus far has been having no control over my body and brain,” Dawjee says. Because the symptoms are varied and random, the experience has been debilitating.

Along with her loss of control of her own body, Dawjee describes the knock-on impact it has had on her relationships. “I am grieving the joy and fun in my relationship with my wife because I have become this heavy energy in the house. She has had to fill in so many of the gaps that I usually fill in our daily lives, and I really feel grief stricken about the wear and tear in her life as well.”

She describes Covid-19 as a lonely illness, a sense that even those who have not had it can attest to. We are collectively feeling further apart from each other than we might ever have felt before and, according to Kenned, this experience is foreign to us because it is not what we are designed to do.

“We are geared to human touch,” Kenned says. “We also went into lockdown in winter, and our bodies need sunlight and connection to nature to stimulate endorphins. We are cooped up and stressed all the time, which has a negative effect on our wellbeing.”