The harsh reality is a festive season which is different compared to other years

2020 challenges put stress on everyone's mental fortitude

It is often said that hard times are life’s greatest teachers, and 2020 has been thorough proof of this.



When we celebrated the start of this year, none of us could have ever predicted just how different, confusing and challenging things would be. However, with the challenges came many lessons and re-imagined ways of doing things. Through it all, we have been reminded to treasure the value of human life and the little things we often take for granted...