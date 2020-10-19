Good Life

African spirituality is boldly shattering colonialism's grand illusions

Mental preparation key when heeding ancestors' call

By Nomvelo Masango - 19 October 2020 - 07:14

As many people reject the spiritual after-effects of colonialism and accept their ancestral calling, psychological preparation is necessary for a smooth transition into a new life of actively embracing the gift.

Apartheid laws which deemed ubungoma (African medicine traditional healing) a crime contributed to black people adapting to western ways of doing things, behaviours and traditions over African spirituality...

