African spirituality is boldly shattering colonialism's grand illusions
Mental preparation key when heeding ancestors' call
As many people reject the spiritual after-effects of colonialism and accept their ancestral calling, psychological preparation is necessary for a smooth transition into a new life of actively embracing the gift.
Apartheid laws which deemed ubungoma (African medicine traditional healing) a crime contributed to black people adapting to western ways of doing things, behaviours and traditions over African spirituality...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.