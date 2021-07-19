Sleep best tonic to fighting anxiety
Wind down properly for quality rejuvenation
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), anxiety disorder is characterised by the overwhelming fear and worry or the extreme feeling of nervousness and unease about something with an uncertain outcome.
Anxiety disorders affect one in five South Africans every year and are linked to disorders such as panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.