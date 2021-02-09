Be vigilant against solicitation for personal data

Pay serious attention to what apps are asking you to do

WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy informing users that it will now be sharing information with parent company Facebook. WhatsApp has assured consumers that it is not reading your messages, it's just been noting your habits and engagements and is now going to share that information with Facebook.



This of course has caused anxiety among users but WhatsApp is not the only app that does this. Google also notes your habits and countless other sites capture, store and analyse data. Most of the companies do this to secure their existing data, to improve customer experience and to make money...