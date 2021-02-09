Good Life

Be vigilant against solicitation for personal data

Pay serious attention to what apps are asking you to do

09 February 2021 - 07:57
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy informing users that it will now be sharing information with parent company Facebook. WhatsApp has assured consumers that it is not reading your messages, it's just been noting your habits and engagements and is now going to share that information with Facebook.

This of course has caused anxiety among users but WhatsApp is not the only app that does this. Google also notes your habits and countless other sites capture, store and analyse data. Most of the companies do this to secure their existing data, to improve customer experience and to make money...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X