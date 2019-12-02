SA boasts the finest estates outside the US

Sprawling parks and gardens, security, innovative design, location and scenery are the distinctive attributes that set SA's swankiest residential estates apart from the rest.

The latest estate ratings released last week by New World Wealth has revealed SA's top 10 residential estates, including Arabella, Atlantic Beach, Fancourt, Pezula, Simbithi, Steenberg, Steyn City, Val de Vie and Zimbali.

Val de Vie, located in the Cape Winelands, has been named as the overall top estate in SA and Western Cape. Steyn City in Gauteng, Fancourt on the Garden Route and Zimbali in KwaZulu-Natal snapped top positions in their regions.

New World Wealth's Andrew Amoils said a research team had visited top-end residential estates during the year to compile the report. They were rated on their communal gardens and parks, design and space, maintenance, location, views, scenery, security features, facilities and activities.