Being a WAG will not work with my ‘phuma silwe’ attitude

For a dizzying moment in my youth I thought about being the wife or girlfriend of a sports star. I'm reminded of this as we watch the Springboks go on tour, and all the thirsty people who have come out to support them have triggered me.

I imagined the life of a WAG would be a nice way to see the world but soon realised my phuma silwe attitude, combined with social media, wouldn't work.

You need to be patient and crafty to be a WAG. I'm too much like a hammer to ever excel at this, case in point being the saga of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

Way over yonder in Britain, local media was left shaking in their boots from the genius and totally delicious trapping of Rebekah by arguably the most well-known British WAG, Coleen.

I haven't seen such drama since Footballers Wives was taken off air. Rebekah was accused of selling stories about Coleen to the English tabloids.

Coleen suspected an acquaintance of foul play as her Instagram stories from her private account were being published in The Sun. She then started posting fake news about her life and watched as those stories were published as well.