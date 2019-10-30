This summer is all about glow, bright nail colours and arm candy, tips Mbali Nkosi

The heat is here and women everywhere want to experience their own #HotGirlSummer. Lovers of jewellery will often cheekily say that perhaps the only thing to wear during spring and summer is a few choice pieces of the sparkling stuff.

SowetanLIVE bumped into self-confessed jewellery junkie Mbali Nkosi at the rebrand launch of jewellery brand Pandora. From blush to bashful, the guest were decked in all shades of pink, they were hosted by influencer Melody Molale, presenter Kim Jayde and stylist Tracy-Lee Rosslind. The brand has recently announced that Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown is the face of the brand.

Nkosi, an actress and businesswoman, said she felt like everyone wants to feel pretty and sexy during summer. She believes in laying on the arm candy when it comes to jewellery.

“I think everyone is enjoying the arm candy vibes, like a lot of watches and bracelets on bracelets, you can mix it up with different things. I do love Pandora, I have a lot of Pandora pieces, I also have, ooh they mustn’t get upset with me, a lot of Daniel Wellington pieces. I just mess it all up together and I get excited,” she says.