Newcomer DBN Gogo taking music scene by storm

If you haven’t seen the moniker DBN Gogo on a poster yet, where have you been?

The 27-year-old Durban native is currently the hottest DJ in the game. Real name Mandisa Radebe, DBN Gogo undoubtedly owns 2019 on the decks.

She’s forever booked and was busy even during the chilly winter season. It's getting even busier as the warmer weather heightens the party season. And playing the Basha Uhuru, Rocking the Daisies, Home Coming Africa, among headline events this year, this month she’ll be activating audience members at the MTV Strongbow BIG Picnic - on November 30.

Thereafter it's off to the hectic festive season in December for her, which she will be signing off at AFROPUNK 2019.

We meet at the launch of the MTV picnic gig and I jokingly ask if it’s safe to call her a Festival Queen she replies “a festival granny, definitely,” as she laughs.

Gogo is relatively new in the business behind the decks, after starting to deejay three years ago.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I've always just been very musical. I used to play the piano, sing, dance, I used to do everything; it was just one of those things I hadn’t tried. It kind of sort of found me,” she says.

She expressed her gratitude at the support she’s been receiving.