American Express Dining awards recognise foodies, restaurateurs

Foodies, chefs and restaurateurs all came together at the American Express Dining awards 2020 Reimagined in Sandton last night.

MC’d by Expresso presenter Leigh-Anne Williams, the first part of the awards kicked off with bubbly, delicious bites and the occasional jokes from the judging panel - Clive Aaron, Greg Maloka and head judge Steve Friedman aka The Joburg Foodie.

The Awards are in their 21st year. Top restaurants in the country’s northern, central and eastern provinces were recognised. Categories were in traduced this year.

The top 12 restaurants in the region were Abingdon Wine Estate – Kwa Zulu-Natal, Culinary Table Restaurant – Lanseria, Epicure – Sandton, Grei at the Saxon – Saxonwold, Marble – Rosebank, NCW – Melville, Qunu at the Saxon – Saxonwold, De Oude Kraal - Bloemfontein, The Chef's Table - Durban and Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient – Pretoria.

SowetanLIVE caught up with Moses Magwaza, the sommelier from Restaurant Mosaic. The eatery won in the wine category due to their extensive collection, wine service and ‘the finest stemware.’

“We’re very excited, I feel like everyone who came here is a winner. The South African wine industry is doing very well,” He said.

Magwaza has been with the eatery for 13 years.

He started off as a gardener at the hotel which the restaurant is on and then he became a porter, then worked his way up to being a waiter. His interest in wines was piqued due to the large collection of wines at the business.

He then went on to study at the Cape Wine Academy and also at WSET, a London institute which offers courses in South Africa.