Foodies, get Served by passionate Zaba

There's a very famous movie with the premise that everybody can cook.

Most people don't believe this, but I feel it should be tweaked to say that those who are passionate about food and love it can cook. I could witness this with 30-year-old Zabanguni Gumede.

Zaba, as she's known, invited me to sit down and experience her passion project Served.

It was a warm October afternoon and inside the venue, Poolside in Maboneng Precinct, the heat was beating down, but the white walls were reflecting light and providing much needed coolness.

Over conversations about brewing kambucha and the various fermented foods in our culture, Gumede bustled in the kitchen cooking up a sampler menu.