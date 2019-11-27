Farm-to-table experience a real treat
It is often said that life should be about gathering experiences rather than riches. And when it comes to experiences chief among them is a culinary experience. Taste can take you back to a place you long for over and over again.
This past weekend, Sowetan was given the opportunity to experience a much talked-about experience that foodies the world over have been raving about.
Chef and restauranteur James Diack, who owns the Brightside Group of restaurants, hosted a lunch on his farm Brightside in Magaliesburg, which supplies all his eateries, for attendees to enjoy an authentic farm-to-table lunch on a lovely spring afternoon.
The farm, which also doubles up as a dog sanctuary, was a bustling hive of activity with children, parents and couples milling about.
"The farm belongs to my family and it's where I grew up. We are passionate about seasonality, sustainability and supplying the restaurants - what we can't grow ourselves we source from suppliers who share our passion for provenance," Diack said in a statement.
When we arrived at the farm, it was midday and the sun was beating down. The cool shade of the pear trees was welcome and a walk around the farm showed beautiful sculptures and small hidden gardens of flora and vegetables. There's livestock on the farm as well.
In a communal style setting attendees were seated at a long table out in the open. All the dishes on the menu were sourced on the farm.
The main of scrumptious duck breast and leg was a delicious no-nonsense offering served with spinach. The dessert was a raspberry tart that crumpled in the mouth due to its sheer freshness.
The experience, which was meant to showcase how the cycle of sustainability should work, was sold out. More and more restaurants are subscribing to the local is lekker adage.
It is tastier and healthier to eat ethically, locally sourced foods.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.