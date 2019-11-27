Farm-to-table experience a real treat

It is often said that life should be about gathering experiences rather than riches. And when it comes to experiences chief among them is a culinary experience. Taste can take you back to a place you long for over and over again.

This past weekend, Sowetan was given the opportunity to experience a much talked-about experience that foodies the world over have been raving about.

Chef and restauranteur James Diack, who owns the Brightside Group of restaurants, hosted a lunch on his farm Brightside in Magaliesburg, which supplies all his eateries, for attendees to enjoy an authentic farm-to-table lunch on a lovely spring afternoon.

The farm, which also doubles up as a dog sanctuary, was a bustling hive of activity with children, parents and couples milling about.

"The farm belongs to my family and it's where I grew up. We are passionate about seasonality, sustainability and supplying the restaurants - what we can't grow ourselves we source from suppliers who share our passion for provenance," Diack said in a statement.