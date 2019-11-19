Joburg Film Festival kicks off in Sandton amid fanfare

Festivities kicked off to a glamorous start at the 3rd annual Joburg Film Festival premiere in Sandton.

The MC for the night was sultry Coming To America 2 actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who walked into the venue to the beat of drums in a Maxhosa design with a thigh high slit. With a queenly roar she regaled the audience with the tale of Jozi in the style of a praise poet as she walked the purple carpet.

The bubbly actress kept her cool as the sound cut and we missed hearing the rest of the opening. Like a consummate professional she did the opening again to give the people what they want.

Filmmakers, thespians, a-listers and digentries also took a turn on the purple carpet, amongst these were novelist Zakes Mda, former continuity presenter Claire Mawisa, Happiness is a Four Letter Word director Thabang Molaya and actress turned singer KB. Wakanda actress Connie Chuime stunned in a feathered, bedazzled creation accompanied by Florence Masebe.