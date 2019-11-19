Candle smoke art lights up Langa's spiritual life

A wispy faceless figure runs with his hand in the air, at his feet a drunken donkey-faced man lies holding a bottle and another figure which looks to be a young man playing, is evident in the art piece too. Behind the wispy figure is an etching of the Johannesburg skyline.

The picture is otherworldly, a little glimpse of Hades's kingdom, perhaps it's just overwhelming other side.

It is a piece that invokes a feeling of slight horror and fascination.

There's also a feeling the artist is conveying disdain, the drunken asses on the ground lead you to this conclusion.

I was to later find out that the piece was very much a political statement, it was the artist's Azael Langa's comment following the deaths of women at the hands of their partners.